Wall Street under pressure to start the week that ends with Trump inauguration

General Motors (GM), one of several automakers criticized by Trump for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to America, is adding more than a thousand jobs in the U.S. (CNBC)
Hyundai plans to increase its investment in the U.S. by 50 percent over the next five years, to $3.1 billion, as the South Korean automaker seeks to capitalize on pledges by Trump to boost the American economy. (FT)
Germany's vice chancellor has rejected threats by Trump to put tariffs of up to 35 percent on German automakers if they set up plants in Mexico and try to export cars to the U.S. from there. (AP)
Wal-Mart (WMT), the largest retailer in the U.S., plans to create about 10,000 American positions this year, touting job growth in the country ahead of Trump's inauguration. (WSJ)
Betsy DeVos, the wealthy GOP activist who Trump picked for secretary of Education, can expect tough questions from Democrats when she appears before a Senate panel this morning. (USA Today)
Trump's commerce secretary pick Wilbur Ross earned a $2.5 billion fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data obtained by Reuters.
Trump has criticized a key plank of House GOP's corporate tax plan. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the president-elect described the border-adjustment measure as "too complicated."