Wall Street under pressure to start the week that ends with Trump inauguration

Caution seems to be the watchword at the start of this holiday-shortened U.S. trading week, as the World Economic Forum kicks into full gear in Davos and the world awaits Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump. (CNBC)

The Nasdaq was coming off another record high close and a nearly 1 percent gain for last week. The Dow and S&P 500 were little changed on Friday and for the week. (CNBC)

Earnings are also a major theme this week, as Dow component UnitedHealth (UNH) this morning reported profit and revenue that beat expectations, helped by an increase in its memberships. (CNBC)

In a continuation of results from financial firms, Morgan Stanley (MS) this morning issued earnings and revenue that beat estimates.



Oil was sharply higher this morning, due to skepticism over whether an output cut among international producers would actually curb global oversupply. U.S. crude prices fell 3 percent last week. (Reuters)

The CEO of Saudi Aramco sees demand for oil and gas continuing to grow for the next few decades, with any fall in capital investment for the industry causing "spikes" in prices. (CNBC)