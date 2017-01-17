We have to behave better, says Credit Suisse’s Thiam

Picking up on the theme, fellow panelist, Martin Sorrell, CEO of advertising behemoth WPP Group, criticized the culture of short-termism in business, particularly pronounced since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, for encouraging a lack of sustainable and transformative strategic investment.

"If the repatriation of profits is used yet again to invest in dividends and buybacks, what's the point? It's really got to be much more fundamental, long-term investment," stressed Sir Martin.

Focusing specifically on banks, the panel evaluated whether they were still too big to respond effectively to society's needs and concerns despite the concerted and relentless efforts of regulators to restructure the industry since the financial crisis.

According to Credit Suisse's Thiam, banks still have work to do to in order to convince a skeptical public of their beneficial role in society.

"We took for granted for a long time that we had a licence to operate, that society wanted big companies to exist and I think under the pressure of the financial crisis and the spread of information via social media, that mandate is getting weaker and weaker," he explained.

"We really need to become much more nimble and articulating what we do and the benefits…for me regulation in many ways has become an expression of the loss of that mandate," he concluded.