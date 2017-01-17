We will stand for our values in trade and immigration, eBay CEO Devin Wenig says

EBay will fight the hard-line rhetoric on trade and immigration from the Trump administration as the e-commerce giant defends the critical parts of its business, the online retailer's president and CEO told CNBC on Tuesday.

"It's important for companies that have been built on trade and immigration like ours to stand for those values," Devin Wenig said on "Squawk Box."

Responsible immigration that recruits high-skilled workers to the United States and cross-border trade are indispensable components of eBay's business, and the harsh rhetoric of the Trump team on both matters have made waves in the online retail community, Wenig said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's not a black or white issue, ... but the rhetoric matters," Wenig said. "It matters to our employees, it matters to policymakers, and somebody's going to stand for responsible immigration, and we're one of the parties that does that."

As a major forum for the international sale of Chinese and U.S. goods, eBay is concerned about tensions between President-elect Donald Trump and China.

"We obviously want free trade and we hope that the rhetoric will dampen down," he said.