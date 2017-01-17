We divested our landmark consumer electronics businesses and, in 2016, listed the lighting business, upon which the company had been founded, on the Amsterdam Euronext. These companies had deep roots: now we were to give them wings, so they could exist as independent organizations, focused on better responding to the markets they served.

Today, our 17 billion euro ($18.3 billion) business is almost exclusively in the area of health technology. We've acquired companies in areas as diverse as healthcare consulting, image-guided therapy and digital pathology as we build upon strong positions in hospital and home. We've stepped up R&D investments significantly to almost 10 percent of sales. More importantly, we've set ourselves a "moonshot" – to improve 3 billion lives a year by 2025 through meaningful innovation.



Certainly, opportunity abounds: More and more, patients (and consumers) are able to take care of themselves through a wealth of smart devices and wearable technologies, connected to the cloud. Indeed, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will greatly lead to increased consumer health awareness and self-management and will enable individualized treatment pathways supported by tele-health care and coaching.



Already we co-create with customers to help optimize care delivery workflows across care settings, capitalizing on the value of data by clinical informatics decision support systems. Data will increasingly be measured and leveraged at every opportunity. Moreover, the world will move towards a model of outcome-based care, with business models evolving which underwrite the productivity gains being promised!



And we see great possibilities for more inclusive care, helping to improve access for everybody, wherever and whenever they need it – in humanitarian settings, emerging markets or in deprived areas of mature markets. For example, in Kenya, we've developed the concept of integrated Community Life Centers for developing markets, the new throbbing heart of rural communities that combine first-line clinical care with hygienic essentials like solar power and clean water.

