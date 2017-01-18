Adidas boss extremely optimistic in spite of potential US import tariff

The new Adidas boss told CNBC on Wednesday that he remained undeterred by rhetoric regarding the new U.S. administration and was upbeat about future business prospects.

"Overall for our business in the U.S., I am extremely optimistic," Kasper Rorsted, Adidas' chief executive, told CNBC on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.

President-elect Donald Trump had proposed the idea of an import tariff on foreign goods. However, Rorsted argued it would not be in the interest of the U.S. consumer and brushed off the idea he was concerned about it becoming a reality. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as President of the U.S. on Friday.