American consumers will pay for change in visa laws, says major Indian outsourcing firm

The U.S. is suffering from a shortage of high-skilled technical workers, the chief executive of Indian outsourcing firm has told CNBC, who predicts no drop-off in demand for staff despite the proposed visa changes by the incoming Trump administration.



"Ultimately it's the American consumer who is paying for it. So it is not Tech Mahindra paying for it," CP Gurnani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



He added that his firm had around 60 percent of his business in the United States and explained that his company "invests" in the local economies.