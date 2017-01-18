Ashley Judd to tech industry: ‘The sexism in your workplaces must end’

Ashley Judd has accused Silicon Valley of not doing enough to stand up to misogynistic cyber-bullying. She suggests that tech titans begin by addressing issues of discrimination in their own offices.

In a TED talk published today, Judd opens up about the hateful gender-based harassment she and other women face online every day, which has become both "traumatic" and sadly "routine." (Warning: The language is profane.) Her speech serves as a call to action to those who perpetuate, make possible and even profit off of that kind of sexism.

Change, she maintains, must start at the top.

"Shall we talk about our friends in tech? Said with dignity and respect, the sexism in your workplaces must end," says Judd.