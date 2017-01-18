Australia FinMin: We remain committed to open and free trade

Australia added its support for Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic speech attacking anti-globalization rhetoric, saying the country was committed to open and free trade relationships.

Mathais Cormann, Australia's finance minister, endorsed President Xi's speech on Tuesday in which Xi said that no country would stand to benefit in the event of a global trade war.



"Obviously nobody in the world would want to see a trade war, and I think all of our focus has to be on doing business in the best possible way," Mathias Cormann, Australia's finance minister, told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.