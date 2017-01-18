Full interview with Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman on what Trump means for the economy

Blackstone Chairman and CEO Steve Schwarzman shared his views on the markets and Donald Trump's agenda in an exclusive interview Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"We're going to have higher growth rates in the United States. We're liable to have a stronger dollar," he said. "We have to watch to see what happens [with] some of the tax proposals because they are highly complex, ... initially difficult to understand for most people. We have to be mindful of that."

Schwarzman is a chairman of Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum. Blackstone is an investment management firm with $361 billion of assets under management.

In the interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, he also discussed:

Trump's transition

Trump's priorities

China

