Buyers pause before buying big-ticket items on line

Shoppers already purchase food, clothing and shoes online, yet they hesitate before snapping up high-end items, including appliances and furniture, on the web.

A recent poll from FuturePay, a provider of web-based financing services, found while 80 percent of surveyed buyers said they were likely to purchase clothing and shoes online, only four in ten said they would buy appliances and home goods.

"When you're talking about those big-ticket items, that's a riskier purchase for most people and a larger expenditure," said Bobbi Leach, CEO of FuturePay. "People go through more considerations before they make the purchase."