Citigroup earnings outstrip Wall Street's forecasts, but revenue is light

The bank reported a 36-percent rise in fixed income markets revenue to $3 billion, and a 15-percent rise in equity markets revenue.



Full-year 2016 net income of $14.9 billion on revenue of $69.9 billion marked 13 percent and 8.5 percent declines from the prior year, respectively.



Shares came off lows in premarket trade.



Fourth quarter revenue from international consumer banking rose 5 percent from a year earlier to $2.9 billion, with Latin America up 5 percent and Asia up 4 percent. For the full year, revenue from international consumer banking was unchanged, while net income fell 4 percent.



The quarter marks the last time the financial institution will report the results of Citi Holdings separately. That business segment now represents only 3 percent of Citigroup's balance sheet, with $54 billion in assets but was profitable for the tenth quarter in a row.

At its peak, Holdings had more than $800 billion in assets and sometimes posted multi-billion dollar losses in a quarter.

Citicorp is the division that generates the bulk of Citigroup's revenue.

Financial stocks have pulled back over the last few trading days, but remain the best performer in the S&P 500 since the U.S. presidential election with gains of more than 17.5 percent. Citi shares are up nearly 17 percent over that time.