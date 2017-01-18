    Earnings

    Citigroup earnings outstrip Wall Street's forecasts, but revenue is light

    Michael Corbat, CEO fo Citigroup Inc.
    Citigroup reported a quarterly profit $1.14 a share on Wednesday, topping Wall Street's expectations, though revenue of $17.012 billion missed forecasts.

    The bank was expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of $1.12 a share on revenue of $17.3 billion, according to the consensus of analysts polled by Reuters.

    "We had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year. We drove revenue growth in our businesses and demonstrated strong expense discipline across the firm," Citi CEO Michael Corbat said in a release.

    The bank reported a 36-percent rise in fixed income markets revenue to $3 billion, and a 15-percent rise in equity markets revenue.

    Full-year 2016 net income of $14.9 billion on revenue of $69.9 billion marked 13 percent and 8.5 percent declines from the prior year, respectively.

    Shares came off lows in premarket trade.

    Fourth quarter revenue from international consumer banking rose 5 percent from a year earlier to $2.9 billion, with Latin America up 5 percent and Asia up 4 percent. For the full year, revenue from international consumer banking was unchanged, while net income fell 4 percent.

    The quarter marks the last time the financial institution will report the results of Citi Holdings separately. That business segment now represents only 3 percent of Citigroup's balance sheet, with $54 billion in assets but was profitable for the tenth quarter in a row.

    At its peak, Holdings had more than $800 billion in assets and sometimes posted multi-billion dollar losses in a quarter.

    Citicorp is the division that generates the bulk of Citigroup's revenue.

    Financial stocks have pulled back over the last few trading days, but remain the best performer in the S&P 500 since the U.S. presidential election with gains of more than 17.5 percent. Citi shares are up nearly 17 percent over that time.

