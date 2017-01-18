Science says climate is changing, but extent of human impact is debatable, Trump's EPA pick says

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Wednesday acknowledged that the climate is changing and that humans play some role, but said the issue is still up for debate.

"Science tells us that the climate is changing and that human activity in some manner impacts that change," Pruitt said during his confirmation hearing to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

"The ability to measure with precision the degree and extent of that impact and what to do about it are subject to continuing debate and dialogue, and well it should be," he told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Pruitt has faced stiff opposition from Democrats and environmentalists because he has raised doubts about humans' role in climate change and has been party to more than a dozen legal challenges to President Barack Obama's climate change efforts.

The overwhelming majority of the scientific community believes in global warming and that humans play a significant role.

Pruitt is seen as an ideal candidate to carry out President-elect Donald Trump's anti-regulation agenda. He describes himself as "a leading advocate against the EPA's activist agenda" and established a "federalism unit" in Oklahoma to "combat unwarranted regulation and overreach by the federal government."

In recent years, Pruitt took a leading roll in coordinated efforts by Republican state attorneys general and energy companies to undermine Obama's efforts to mitigate climate change and pollution through executive action.

The Republican Attorneys General Association and energy companies contend the EPA, under President Obama, is guilty of executive overreach and has hurt business.

Environmentalists counter that the Republican attorneys general are serving the energy industry's interests at the expense of public health and the environment. They point to the millions of dollars fossil fuel companies have contributed to the GOP attorneys general group, its nonprofit arm and individual members.

Energy companies that litigated against the EPA alongside Pruitt contributed nearly $240,000 to his campaign or political action committees that supported him between 2010 and 2016, according to the Environmental Working Group, a research and advocacy nonprofit.