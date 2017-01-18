Consolidation and fintech tie-ups inevitable for banking sector, says ING boss

Extended monetary stimulus and the resultant low interest rate environment have made consolidation and partnerships essential to maintaining the health of the banking industry, particularly in Europe, the chief executive of ING has told CNBC.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ralph Hamers said that European banks still had a long way to go in order to offset the pressures on margins caused by quantitative easing and that cost-cutting measures remain inevitable as they try to embrace new, more efficient, systems.

"Banks will survive but banks will need to consolidate in order to find room to invest in digital," Hamers said.