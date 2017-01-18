Cramer weighs in on what a Netflix blowout quarter means for FANG

Even with Inauguration Day coming up this week throwing the market for a loop, Jim Cramer says what really matters is the read-throughs and the derivatives.
"They are crucial, because during earnings season they are what cause stocks to move, or not to move," the "Mad Money" host said.
One of the most powerful read-throughs for Cramer was in technology after Netflix reported a strong quarter on Wednesday night, adding a record 94 million customers. The news sent the stock up 8 percent in after-hours trading.
And when Netflix goes higher, Cramer expects FANG to get a lift, too. FANG is his acronym that stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.
"It is a fact of life in earnings season — Trump or not," Cramer said.