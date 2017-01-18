Cramer weighs in on what a Netflix blowout quarter means for FANG

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Even with Inauguration Day coming up this week throwing the market for a loop, Jim Cramer says what really matters is the read-throughs and the derivatives.

    "They are crucial, because during earnings season they are what cause stocks to move, or not to move," the "Mad Money" host said.

    One of the most powerful read-throughs for Cramer was in technology after Netflix reported a strong quarter on Wednesday night, adding a record 94 million customers. The news sent the stock up 8 percent in after-hours trading.

    And when Netflix goes higher, Cramer expects FANG to get a lift, too. FANG is his acronym that stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

    "It is a fact of life in earnings season — Trump or not," Cramer said.






    Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix Inc.
    Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix Inc.

    The next positive read-through was for the banks. There was nothing hideous enough that occurred that justified why Goldman Sachs or Citibank got the smack down on Wednesday.

    The stocks were just victims of circumstance, Cramer said. The circumstance that tends to occur when a company reports after its stock has had a magnificent rally.

    Goldman Sachs was up 34 percent from Election Day before it reported and it was due for some profit taking. Unfortunately, Cramer doesn't think the pain is over for the stock since the firm's partners are heavily compensated in stock and the window for them to sell opens right after the company reports. That means more selling lies ahead for the stock.

    "I say let it happen. There is room for banks to fall. And then there is room to buy, but not yet," Cramer said.

    Listening to the bank's conference calls, Cramer noted that many banks are collecting the best profits they have seen in years, and that is even without the Federal Reserve raising rates multiple times or Donald Trump's promised deregulation.

    "Banks remain a great place to be after people ring the register," Cramer said.

    In fact, Cramer is so sure about it, he even expects Wells Fargo to play catch up to its peers.

    So, in a world where some things don't make a lot of sense, at least the stock market made sense to Cramer. These moves were not random for him.


