Deutsche Bank CEO says 'never say never' on capital hike

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan has declined to rule out the possibility of a capital hike in the coming years, with a range of regulatory uncertainties still weighing on the German bank.



In an exclusive interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and his first ever since becoming chief executive of Deutsche Bank, Cryan told CNBC that the bank has always said its preference was not to raise fresh capital when there were other options available, but detailed a range of issues still to be resolved.



"I have been in a CFO role before, so I know never to say 'never'. It remains to be seen what those (regulatory) uncertainties hold for us," he said Wednesday when asked about the possibility of a capital increase in the next one to three years.



"Once we have assessed, particularly our capital position from a regulatory perspective. Once we have assessed that we will always consider how we best manage the company's resources," he added.