ECB set to defend its bond-buying amid growing internal dissent

The European Central Bank will stick with implementing its monetary stimulus program and hold its fire at its meeting on Thursday. However, the focus for analysts and reporters looks set to be the growing dissent inside the bank's governing council about when to taper its massive bond-buying scheme.

"The press conference will be interesting, as Draghi should be asked about the growing dissent inside the governing council, documented by the latest minutes," said Felix Herrmann, Investment Strategist at Blackrock in Frankfurt in an email to CNBC.



"The controversy could even increase against the backdrop of very strong leading indicators in the euro zone which could rise to the arguments of Weidmann and co. to end the programme in the foreseeable future."