European leaders remained unmoved to the U.K.'s Brexit proposals — at least until Article 50 is triggered and formal divorce negotiations begin, the European Commission Vice-President told CNBC.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the country's plans to make a clean break from the European Union (EU) on Tuesday. In a wide-ranging speech, May confirmed the U.K. is destined to leave the single market and that a potential Brexit deal with the EU would require a parliamentary vote.



"(The European Commission's) thinking in general on Brexit-related issues is we are not going into negotiations or pre-negotiations or taking positions before the U.K. formally notifies its intention to leave," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told CNBC on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland.