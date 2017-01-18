    Europe Markets

    European markets set to open higher; Burberry, Novozymes report

    European bourses are seen higher on Wednesday after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May provided further clarity on her aims for the upcoming Brexit talks.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 3 points higher at 7,230, the German DAX should open 8 points up at 11,564 and the French CAC should open 6 points up at 4,870.

    It is now clear that Prime Minister May doesn't want to retain access to the European Union's single market, but is willing to negotiate a free trade agreement with the other 27 countries. The carmaker BMW suggested following the speech that the U.K. should keep tariff-free access to the European single market.

    Meanwhile investors will be focusing on the U.S. as President-elect Trump prepares to take office. He told the Wall Street Journal that the dollar was "too strong" making it more difficult for American companies to compete with other countries.


    On Wednesday's calendar, the U.K.'s luxury brand Burberry is reporting their latest figures as well as Danish bio technologic company Novozymes. The World Economic Forum continues for its second full day in Davos, Switzerland.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NZYM.B
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---