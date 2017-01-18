European markets set to open higher; Burberry, Novozymes report

European bourses are seen higher on Wednesday after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May provided further clarity on her aims for the upcoming Brexit talks.
European bourses are seen higher on Wednesday after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May provided further clarity on her aims for the upcoming Brexit talks.
It is now clear that Prime Minister May doesn't want to retain access to the European Union's single market, but is willing to negotiate a free trade agreement with the other 27 countries. The carmaker BMW suggested following the speech that the U.K. should keep tariff-free access to the European single market.
Meanwhile investors will be focusing on the U.S. as President-elect Trump prepares to take office. He told the Wall Street Journal that the dollar was "too strong" making it more difficult for American companies to compete with other countries.