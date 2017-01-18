European markets set to open higher; Burberry, Novozymes report

It is now clear that Prime Minister May doesn't want to retain access to the European Union's single market, but is willing to negotiate a free trade agreement with the other 27 countries. The carmaker BMW suggested following the speech that the U.K. should keep tariff-free access to the European single market.

Meanwhile investors will be focusing on the U.S. as President-elect Trump prepares to take office. He told the Wall Street Journal that the dollar was "too strong" making it more difficult for American companies to compete with other countries.