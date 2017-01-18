    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Fastenal shares spike after earnings, hit 52-week high

    Boxes of hardware move down a conveyor belt inside the Fastenal Co. distribution center in Jessup, Pennsylvania.
    Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty
    Boxes of hardware move down a conveyor belt inside the Fastenal Co. distribution center in Jessup, Pennsylvania.

    Shares of construction supplier Fastenal jumped around 5 percent Wednesday after the firm posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

    Before the bell, Fastenal announced fourth-quarter earnings per share of 40 cents. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report a profit of 38 cents per share.

    The firm's stock hit a new 52-week high Wednesday and was on pace for its best day since Nov. 9. It was also the top advancer in the S&P 500, which chopped around the flatline.

    "Relative to our model, upside was primarily driven by stronger than expected gross margins of 49.8% (vs. our 48.7% estimate)," analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets said in a Wednesday note. "We note gross margins have been an area of focus for investors, and we think expectations for the quarter were generally low."

    Fastenal's stock has been on a tear over the past three months, surging more than 30 percent over that time period.

    Fastenal 3-month chart

    Source: FactSet

    Disclosures: KeyBank expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services from Fastenal. KeyBanc makes a market in Fastenal.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    FAST
    ---