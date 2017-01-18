Since we conducted our first CEO survey 20 years ago, the world has reshaped itself faster than we can reshape ourselves; from a massive increase in trade and financial flows and global online traffic to improved living standards.
Inequality among countries has decreased, and one billion people have emerged from extreme poverty. Artificial intelligence, Blockchain, 3-D printing, the Internet of Things, and drones are just some of the emerging technologies that are already transforming our world.
A higher level of interconnectivity has raised engagement with stakeholders and forced society to think about how information is accessed and consumed. Increased transparency demands a new way of communicating, a higher level of accountability, an elevated approach to leadership, and indeed, a deeper focus on trust, purpose, and the inherent human connection that has brought us closer together.
In this uncharted territory—predicted by few and now reality for all—how can chief executives transform today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities? Our just-released 20th annual CEO Survey delves into global business leaders' strategies for success in uncertain and shifting circumstances: