Full interview with Goldman CEO Blankfein on deregulation, Trump and the economy

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein spoke with CNBC about the economic policies that could help financial companies generate higher earnings in the months ahead.

"There's a lot that can go wrong, but I think that we are at the beginning of a change in the cycle," said Blankfein during an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The discussion came on the heels of Goldman Sachs reporting earnings, which exceeded expectations and showed profits nearly quadrupled in the fourth quarter.

In this in-depth conversation, Blankfein reveals what could be ahead for the financial giant and also discusses:

His outlook for the financial industry.

Some of the macro risks investors face in 2017.

Trump's policies and their potential outcomes.

His views on Goldman's alumni joining the government.

