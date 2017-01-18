Global shipping prices are staging a major comeback and here's why

The CEO of the world's largest shipping firm by capacity has given his unique insight into the rebound seen in global shipping prices in the last few months.
Speaking to CNBC Wednesday the World Economic Forum in Davos, Søren Skou, the chief executive officer of Maersk Group, told CNBC on Wednesday the global freight index for container shipping had more than doubled in the last nine months months.
"It's simply driven by the fact that the carriers have taken a lot of capacity out of the market," he said.