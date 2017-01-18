3 things to watch during Tom Price’s confirmation hearing

Having served as the chair of the House Budget committee, Rep. Tom Price knows a thing or two about congressional hearings. But this time President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of Health and Human Services will be in the hot seat, when he goes before the Senate in the first of two confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

The six-term Republican from Georgia has been one of the leading opponents to Obamacare in Congress, and an advocate for the restructuring of the Medicaid and Medicare health entitlement programs. Democrats have vowed to fight the nomination of Price, an orthopedic surgeon.

Price's confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will be a warmup for his appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, which will actually vote on his nomination.



Here are three hot-button issues to watch: