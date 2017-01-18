    Kensho Stats

    Here's what beats the market when inflation is rising like it is now

    Wednesday morning the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 2.1 percent through December compared with a year earlier, the fastest pace for inflation in more than a year. History tells us technology and industrial stocks outperform the market when inflation quickens.

    Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, we found 32 periods going back to 1981 when CPI annual growth was between 2 and 3 percent. Here were the best-performing S&P 500 sectors, on average, during those periods, along with the average performance of the S&P 500.

