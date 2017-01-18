In the past, when companies were looking to do business somewhere or with someone new, all most of them had to do was carry out the minimum level of due diligence – a sanctions check and a review of Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, for example.

Today, that is no longer enough. Shareholders also expect companies to consider human rights issues when determining whether they should enter into business in a country or with a particular partner.

The growth of civil society activism is also adding to this pressure. This activism has expanded rapidly since the days of trade union boycotts against South Africa's apartheid regime or against Israel for its actions in Palestine. Today, civil society organizations are demanding that companies cease trading in countries or industries deemed corrupt, whether it is diamond mining in the Central African Republic or teak logging in Sarawak.

In this new environment, new business partners, vendors or third party agents must be vetted to determine their reputation in the local market. Their name may not appear on any sanctions list, and they may not have been implicated in a judicial review, but deeper enquiries as to their reputation may reveal information that sheds doubt on their suitability as a representative of your brand.