When multinationals decide to do business in new countries or with new clients, partners or vendors, financial viability is a critical consideration. However, organizations are increasingly being challenged to justify their decisions on ethical grounds as well – and, in some cases, cancel their business plans based on these ethical concerns.
The logic behind this argument makes sense: Businesses wield great influence and so, by refusing to work with people or in places that don't respect certain values, they can bring about change.
But as well-intentioned as that might be, it could be having a less-than-desired effect.