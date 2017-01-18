Hyperloop One gears up for growth with new CFO

Hyperloop One, which is nearing its first full scale test run, has promoted a tech industry veteran to two critical leadership positions as it gears up for another round of fundraising.

Brent Callinicos, who joined the company in October, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

His top priority: developing funding and revenue plans for the fledgling transportation company.

"We're gonna do a Series C round of fundraising." said Callinicos. "How much? What valuation? For all those details, stay tuned."

Since being founded in 2014, Hyperloop One has raised more than $150 million, but will need another round of funding as it prepares for rapid growth.

By 2020 or 2021, the company expects to have a Hyperloop transporting cargo through tubes at speeds of up to 700 miles per hour. The location of that first Hyperloop remains to be seen.