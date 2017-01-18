Italy is now on the right track, says CEO of country's largest insurance firm

Despite major political upheavals and ongoing concerns about its banking sector, Italy is now on the right track, the head of the country's largest insurer told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.



Philippe Donnet, chief executive (CEO) of Generali, said the government's direction has remained broadly consistent since the referendum last December where voters rejected the reforms espoused by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, prompting his resignation.



"Actually the policy of the government hasn't changed and the government continues implementing the reforms that have to be implemented in Italy. So I'm quite positive," he said.



Turning to the beleaguered banking sector, currently languishing under a crippling stack of non-performing loans, Donnet also sounded an optimistic note.



"As you know some solutions have been found for Italian banks," he highlighted, adding "the things that we could not avoid have been done which is the most important."