JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: If you like Trump stock rally so far, just wait ...

JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday the economy could grow at a rate between 3 percent and 4 percent this year with the right tax and regulatory reforms from President-elect Donald Trump.

And that, in turn, could boost the stock market even further, Dimon said on "Squawk on the Street" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Dow Jones industrial average, as of Tuesday's close, has increased about 8.5 percent since Election Day.

"The market pretty much anticipates some of it, not all of it, because it hasn't happened yet. Some of the things you're going to see are going to take six months or a year," he said.

In the meantime, "everything looks to be pretty good" with the economy right now from more jobs and rising wages to companies flush with cash, and capital markets being wide open, Dimon said.



Many of Trump's picks for his Cabinet — including billionaire investor Wilbur Ross at Commerce, Wall Street veteran Steven Mnuchin at Treasury, and former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson at State — are "experienced, successful people" who are ready to go to work to fix America, he said.



Last week, following the release of JPMorgan's better-than-expected earnings and revenue, Dimon said Trump needs time, but he sees the president-elect doing what's right for the nation.



Shares of JPMorgan have rallied nearly 20 percent since Election Day — swept up in the broader Trump stock market rally, and the notions that the new administration will reduce banking regulations, and push through pro-growth policies that necessitate higher interest rates.



"For banks, the interest rates, obviously we benefit by that," Dimon said. "A stronger economy, banks benefit from that. And the third is some reduced regulatory environment, banks may benefit from that. It remains to be seen."

The Federal Reserve, at its December meeting, signaled three more rate hikes for 2017, after raising the cost of borrowing money last month for the second time in a decade. The previous rate hike was in December 2015.



On Tuesday from Davos, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC rates have been going up for the right reasons, including rising wages and a growing economy.