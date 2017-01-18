Larry Summers warns of a 'downward spiral' if Trump-style nationalism takes hold globally

Populist policies promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may boost the American economy in the short run, but they pose a danger down the road, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told CNBC on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Summers said "there's a lot anxiety here" about what's happening politically in many parts of the industrialized world, including Brexit, upcoming elections in Europe and the Trump effect in the United States.

"If it's not put to rest ... populist policies we're pursuing will only have very short-run benefits," Summers said. "Ultimately, there will be more uncertainty, reductions in confidence and a bit of a downward spiral."