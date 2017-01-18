The idea of ending traffic might sound too good to be true, but it's as simple as three key steps.



Based on local traffic data across the country, city, and regional governments should classify specific streets and highways as smart lanes. Next, a federal infrastructure fund should be created to provide grants to those cities and states that establish eligible smart lane infrastructure sufficient to eliminate traffic. Last, the recipients should re-invest all funds generated by these smart lanes back into hard infrastructure like roads and bridges, creating jobs, as well as into public transit, using the smart lanes to give buses faster travel times and further increase accessibility.

Smart lanes will supercharge everyone's commute by being active during peak hours and returning to regular (or "dumb") lanes in off-peak hours. The smart lanes will be 100% free for any vehicle with three or more people and have a market-based price for vehicles with fewer than three people.

This gives consumers a choice in how to move around more efficiently and can be implemented with very low-cost digital and physical infrastructure. All funds generated by smart lanes will be invested back into local infrastructure projects.

As we've mentioned before, the United States has systematically underinvested in its infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives our existing systems a D+ grade. We need about $3.6 trillion in maintenance to get back up to an A. From an economic perspective, this is a no-brainer. In the short term, investing in infrastructure creates jobs. The White House Council of Economic Advisors estimates that 13,000 jobs are created for every billion dollars in highway infrastructure investment — and since we need trillions in investment, that means millions of jobs. Over time, these investments will actually save our country money. Every day that our roads succumb to more wear-and-tear, they become more expensive to fix. The good news is that political leaders on both sides of the aisle are signaling that they're ready to focus on infrastructure. And if we fund the improvements now through smart lane programs, we will generate long-term savings.

While the use of so-called congestion pricing is beginning to show up all over the world with positive impacts, it has not caught on in a big enough way. London, Singapore, and Milan all have programs and early results are encouraging. Stockholm reduced traffic by 22% in its city center. In Washington State, drivers got 27 minutes back in their day. But not all existing implementations offer a universal way for commuters to ride free. Pricing roads without a free option has an unfair and uneven effect across income levels. Smart lanes that include free carpooling access solve the inequality of previous solutions and allow for widespread rollout and political support.

And now with Lyft Line, it's easier than ever to find others going the same way as you. A recent MIT study found that services like Lyft have the power to significantly reduce traffic. In New York City alone, if Lyft Line were to be applied to all single occupancy taxi trips, it would reduce the number of vehicles needed by 75%. We've started doing what we can to mitigate traffic, but we need collective action and policy to eliminate it completely.