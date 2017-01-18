Market uncertainty is not over and don’t expect a recovery this year: ABB CEO

Global markets might have obtained further clarity on Brexit and on the new U.S. administration, but the days of high levels of uncertainty are not over yet, the chief executive officer of ABB told CNBC.

"Global markets continue to be characterized by high levels of uncertainty," Ulrich Spiesshofer said Wednesday.

"We don't know yet exactly how Brexit comes out, we're looking forward to get the overall program of the US government, so there's a lot of uncertainty and that will have a subdued effect on the markets."

The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday she would try to strike a free trade deal with the European Union once the country leaves the trading bloc. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday, has revealed some of the names that will feature the new administration.