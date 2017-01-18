McDonald's franchisees expect a fourth-quarter sales drop

Based on these results, Mark Kalinowski, a Nomura-Instinet analyst, lowered his same-store sales estimate by 70 basis points to be down 1.2 percent. He noted that consensus for the quarter is for sales to be down 1.4 percent.



"An adverse December (partially if not wholly due to weather) is to blame," Kalinowski wrote in a research note Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Kalinowski said December is slated to be the only month where the industry as a whole showed negative same-store sales growth. However, he noted that November sales, which were the second-best month for U.S. chain restaurant same-store sales during 2016, "should prevent Q4 as a whole from being a disaster."

It seems that December wasn't the only month affected by adverse weather. Kalinowski noted that he expects January same-store sales will also be poor because of these conditions.

Nomura-Instinent polled the same domestic franchisees about the first quarter of 2017 and, in aggregate, they expect sales to be down 1.9 percent.

Here is how the franchisees' estimates break down by geographic zone for the first quarter 2017:

