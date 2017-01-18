    Business

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    Oil pumps
    Getty Images

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are up this morning. The Consumer Price Index inflation report comes out at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. One thing possibly weighing on stocks is the news that a major industrial province in China has just admitted to falsifying its economic data for years.

    -Mortgage refinancing soared last week, but the pace of overall mortgage applications has cooled off.

    OIL/ ENERGY

    -Crude prices are down more than 1 percent, trading at around $51 per barrel. U.S. shale production is up, even as OPEC members reduce their output.

    model portfolios
    • halftime
    • squawk box

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...