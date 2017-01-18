Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are up this morning. The Consumer Price Index inflation report comes out at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. One thing possibly weighing on stocks is the news that a major industrial province in China has just admitted to falsifying its economic data for years.

-Mortgage refinancing soared last week, but the pace of overall mortgage applications has cooled off.

OIL/ ENERGY

-Crude prices are down more than 1 percent, trading at around $51 per barrel. U.S. shale production is up, even as OPEC members reduce their output.