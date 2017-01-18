My kids need me to come to Davos: Will.I.Am

The American musician and tech entrepreneur Will.I.Am has become a frequent visitor to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

He told CNBC on Wednesday that meeting with government officials, corporates and other individuals is an "important platform" for his philanthropic work.

"My kids need me to do this," Will.I.Am told CNBC about his third consecutive trip to Davos.

The member of Black Eyed Peas, who was raised in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, started a foundation six years ago where children have the chance to study about robotics and computer software. He started with 60 pupils and has now more than 500.

Interacting with others in Davos allows him to bring more ideas back home to continue supporting his foundation, he said.

The World Economic Forum is attended by the world's political and business elite and has often been criticized for ignoring the real problems in the world.

According to Will.I.Am such criticism is both fair and unfair. "The reason why it's a fair criticism is just so happens that the people who are in the mountain are the 1 percent (rich)."

"But then there's a lot folks that are in the mountain that do their part. Bill Gates does his part," the musician said.