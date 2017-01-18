No war please, Trump! Says China’s richest man

China's richest man has appealed to President-elect Donald Trump not to drag the entertainment industry into an international trade war.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Wang Jianlin, named Forbes' richest man in China in three out of the last four years with a wealth most recently estimated to be around $33 billion, warned both sides would lose from a ramp-up in restrictions on entertainment.

"The main market for English language films is in China. If China were to retaliate it would be bad for both parties so I don't want to see that scenario materializing," he explained, saying that his team had written to relevant parties in the U.S. to put forward its case.

"We have asked the chairman of the Film Association of the U.S. to pass a message to Mr. Trump – 'Let's leave the entertainment industry alone, no war please'," he added.