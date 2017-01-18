Obama calls notion of voter fraud 'fake news'

Obama: We have more work to do on race 1 Hour Ago | 09:30

President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the 'whole notion of voting fraud' in the United States is fake news.

Obama, speaking at his final press conference two days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, said fraud at the polls is something that has been repeatedly disproved.

"We have the opposite problem. We have a whole bunch of people who are eligible to vote who don't vote," Obama said in the White House briefing room on Wednesday. "The idea that we put in place a whole bunch of barriers to people voting doesn't make sense."

Obama's remarks contrast the president-elect who has said prior to his Nov. 8 election victory that "there is large scale voter fraud happening." Trump later fired off at a CNN reporter who said the president-elect "falsely" claimed extensive voter fraud.

