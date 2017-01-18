Digitally-connected millennials looking for adventure can now use startups to facilitate their travels from Bali to Bulgaria while simultaneously working remotely.

Nomads are described by PSFK, a consulting firm, as being driven by productivity, connectivity and global utility. Put plainly, digital nomads are location-independent workers who use technology to eke out a living while simultaneously working remotely and travelling.

One of the businesses capitalizing on this trend is Pangea196. Based out of Houston, Texas, the company arranges a year-long sojourn for participants across 12 countries. Among the countries traversed are Ecuador, Uruguay, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Thailand and China. Pangea196 charges a fee for settling travel logistics and participants also have to foot the bill for living expenses.

What the start-up doesn't do: Find employment for those who want to participate in the journey. Lawrence Kalinov, the co-founder of Pangea196, says that aspiring digital nomads first have to apply and pass a screening process in order to be a part of the action to ensure that they will a good fit with the group.

"We're looking for high-achieving people in a variety of industries and (from) a variety of backgrounds," he said.