South Korean citizens have long demanded government policies to curtail the power of family-run conglomerates, known as chaebols. They may finally get their wish—if opposition parties win the presidential election.
Crony capitalism linked to chaebols is a major issue in Asia's fourth-largest economy, as reflected in an ongoing political scandal that threatens to impeach President Park Geun-hye. Park and her close friend, civilian Choi Soon-sil, are accused of pressuring the nation's biggest enterprises, including Samsung, Lotte, SK Group, and Hyundai, to contribute to foundations that backed Park's programs.
Out of the firms involved, Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was accused of paying bribes worth $36.42 million to Choi but on Thursday, a Seoul judge dismissed a warrant to arrest him. The offices of Lotte and SK Group were raided in November as part of the probe but no charges were made. In October, Lotte chairman Shin Dong-bin was indicted for a separate corruption investigation involving financial crimes, but avoided arrest.