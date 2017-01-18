    Politics

    Samsung case puts pressure on South Korea to reform chaebols

    South Korean citizens have long demanded government policies to curtail the power of family-run conglomerates, known as chaebols. They may finally get their wish—if opposition parties win the presidential election.

    Crony capitalism linked to chaebols is a major issue in Asia's fourth-largest economy, as reflected in an ongoing political scandal that threatens to impeach President Park Geun-hye. Park and her close friend, civilian Choi Soon-sil, are accused of pressuring the nation's biggest enterprises, including Samsung, Lotte, SK Group, and Hyundai, to contribute to foundations that backed Park's programs.

    Out of the firms involved, Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was accused of paying bribes worth $36.42 million to Choi but on Thursday, a Seoul judge dismissed a warrant to arrest him. The offices of Lotte and SK Group were raided in November as part of the probe but no charges were made. In October, Lotte chairman Shin Dong-bin was indicted for a separate corruption investigation involving financial crimes, but avoided arrest.


    Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong in center. A South Korean court dismissed a warrant to arrest Lee amid a graft scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
    JUNG YEON-JE / AFP / Getty Images
    Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong in center. A South Korean court dismissed a warrant to arrest Lee amid a graft scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

    Chaebol reform can finally materialize if the public votes in a leftist candidate at election time, according to Scott Seaman, senior Asia analyst at Eurasia.

    "Opposition parties, such as the Minjoo Party of Korea and the People's Party, have for many months been discussing potential legislation to strengthen commercial, anti-monopoly, and fair trade laws and regulations and reduce the excessive wealth and influence of the chaebols and the families that run them."

    An election for the five-year single-term presidency is scheduled for Dec. 20 but if a court approves Park's impeachment motion, elections could be held within the next 60 days. The country's Constitutional Court has until June 21 to make a decision.

    The leftist candidates in the running include Moon Jae-in from the opposition Democratic Party and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Minjoo Party. According to a Real Meter poll of 2,525 surveyed adults released on Jan. 9, Moon obtained an approval rating of 26.8 percent, the highest among any candidate.

    Park's conservative Saenuri party on the other hand may be less willing to crack down on chaebols as it has traditionally been closer to the nation's family dynasties, flagged Robert Kelly, associate professor at Pusan National University, who also believes leftists are more likely to instigate change.

    Chaebols dominate the Korean economy, with each company operating a range of diverse businesses. Hyundai for example is home to the world's 5th largest automaker, the 15th largest container shipping firm and the 13th biggest steel producer in addition to manufacturing construction equipment and solar panels, among others.

    South Korea's political scandal widens
    South Korea's political scandal widens   

    Sales revenue generated by the top five chaebols were equivalent to 58 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, according to statistics from the National University of Singapore.

    Even before Park's case, public resentment against chaebols was high, with special focus on the economic and social privileges enjoyed by founding families. In 2014, the vice-president of national carrier Korean Air sparked a public uproar by delaying a flight because she was angry at the flight attendant for serving macadamia nuts in a paper bag instead of a plate.

    Families running chaebols control a vast network of companies through a circular holding structure and their control rights typically exceed cash-flow rights, so families often wield undue influence over group companies in spite of small direct shareholdings.

    But some skeptics believe sweeping reform may be too ambitious, regardless of who wins the election.

    "As much as presidential candidates want to tell the people what they want to hear, their campaign promises rarely match up with what they are able to accomplish once they are in office," remarked Steven Ward, political sciences lecturer at Chosun University.

    Moreover, chaebols will fight tooth-and-nail against any restrictive policies so the next President may choose to side-step a public confrontation by reviving talk of prosecutorial reform instead, an area where they stand a better chance of success, Ward continued.

    The Supreme Prosecutors' Office isn't considered truly independent from politics and has also been embroiled in numerous scandals. In 2012, a senior prosecutor was arrested on charges of bribery while a junior prosecutor admitted to having sexual relations with a female suspect in his office.

    —Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    1176
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...