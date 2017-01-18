Chaebol reform can finally materialize if the public votes in a leftist candidate at election time, according to Scott Seaman, senior Asia analyst at Eurasia.



"Opposition parties, such as the Minjoo Party of Korea and the People's Party, have for many months been discussing potential legislation to strengthen commercial, anti-monopoly, and fair trade laws and regulations and reduce the excessive wealth and influence of the chaebols and the families that run them."

An election for the five-year single-term presidency is scheduled for Dec. 20 but if a court approves Park's impeachment motion, elections could be held within the next 60 days. The country's Constitutional Court has until June 21 to make a decision.

The leftist candidates in the running include Moon Jae-in from the opposition Democratic Party and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Minjoo Party. According to a Real Meter poll of 2,525 surveyed adults released on Jan. 9, Moon obtained an approval rating of 26.8 percent, the highest among any candidate.

Park's conservative Saenuri party on the other hand may be less willing to crack down on chaebols as it has traditionally been closer to the nation's family dynasties, flagged Robert Kelly, associate professor at Pusan National University, who also believes leftists are more likely to instigate change.

Chaebols dominate the Korean economy, with each company operating a range of diverse businesses. Hyundai for example is home to the world's 5th largest automaker, the 15th largest container shipping firm and the 13th biggest steel producer in addition to manufacturing construction equipment and solar panels, among others.