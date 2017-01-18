    BREAKING:  Goldman CEO Blankfein: Market rally can 'keep going' but there's a lot that can go wrong

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Shale now ‘part of the game’, says IHS Markit chairman

    OPEC countries are now accepting shale-oil as "part of the game" and are adapting to a new global environment, Dan Yergin, vice-chairman of IHS Markit told CNBC.

    Shale-oil production has gained traction and global recognition in the past couple of years and is poised to enjoy a continuation of this upward trend over 2017, Yergin predicted.


    Agreement to cut oil supply will hold: IHS Markit
    "I think the whole oil industry worldwide has re-calibrated to a lower oil price level and shale is a lot more efficient." Yergin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    "OPEC now sees shale as part of the global mix," he added.

    Yergin also responded to the recent deal between OPEC countries to limit oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day, or approximately 4.5 percent of current production.

    While not perfect, he said he believed the deal would hold and would provide greater stability to what has been a hereto fractious relationship between OPEC members.

    "It's really in the interest of these countries," he said.

    "No OPEC agreement is perfect but if there's large compliance it brings a sub-sense of stability. These countries were all looking at their budgets and needed to do something."


