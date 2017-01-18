Here's the punchline about Trump that's going around Silicon Valley

The unpredictability of the next four years has become so intense that it's a punchline in the tech community, entrepreneur and technology investor Jason Calacanis said.

"We have a really interesting joke that's going around Silicon Valley — Trump is going to either last zero terms or seven," Calacanis said of the president-elect on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs, of course, thrive on risk, and for a California tech start-up, the business climate can go from hot to cold overnight. But even there, Donald Trump's presidency is creating outsized uncertainty, Calacanis said.