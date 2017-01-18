This lawyer refinanced his student debt with a fintech start-up and deeply regrets it

After graduating from law school in 2009 with more than $250,000 in debt, Josh Garber refinanced $80,000 of his student loans with online personal finance start-up SoFi, a decision he now sorely regrets.

The company was offering a better interest rate than his other lender and a program that allowed him to defer payments if they were higher than a certain percentage of his income, similar to how federal loans work.

SoFi has since scrapped that loan program, and every three months its debt collectors come after him for repayments he cannot afford to make, he told CNBC.

"One of my worst regrets is refinancing with a company like SoFi because the federal government has a thing such as income-based repayment," he said at the Self-Employed Entrepreneurs conference hosted by the California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity in San Francisco. Garber is a graduate of UPenn Law School who freelances on a legal marketplace called UpCounsel, and was part of a panel on the so-called "gig economy," where workers do piecemeal work for wages in lieu of a full-time job.



Though the interest rate for his federal government loans is higher than his SoFi loan, at least they would only make him pay a fixed percentage of his income, he said.

"Lenders are like sharks — I know if I am a day late because I get three emails," he said.