Spanish government will be reasonable on Brexit, says economy minister

Spain will act reasonably in the U.K.'s Brexit negotiations with the European Unioin, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

"The position of the Spanish government is very clear. For us the U.K. is a very important country. It is perhaps our closest economic ally if you look at trade, tourism and investments of the Spanish government," he clarified.

"The approach of the Spanish government is going to be reasonable. We want to have a reasonable discussion and I hope that common sense and savvy will prevail," he continued.