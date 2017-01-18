A hair stylist just had to tell members of the Trump family that no, they would not be getting free services for Inauguration Day.

Tricia Kelly says Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany approached her to help them get made up for PEOTUS' January 20th inauguration pro bono, in exchange for "the exposure." The Washington Post reports that a "stunned" Kelly turned them down, telling Maples and Trump she "works for a fee. Not for free."



While many professionals do volunteer to dress or style celebrities for glamorous events, others find even the request that they work without getting paid offensive. And many other professionals wrestle with the question.



So when is it appropriate to offer your services for free? The answer is actually quite simple: When you, the vendor, feel that it's worth it for you and your business.