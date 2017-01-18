If he is deemed competent, Holland, 45, wants the randy billionaire Redstone to be ordered to sit for a deposition in their legal cases.

But "if Redstone is deemed mentally incompetent," Holland wants the judge to appoint someone, a guardian ad litem, to verify "under oath" the responses Redstone's legal team gives her as they produce documents and other evidence in those cases, a legal motion filed by Holland's lawyers at the firm Kirkland & Ellis on Wednesday said.

In the meantime, Holland also has asked a judge to stay discovery in the case until the question is resolved. Discovery is the process in which opposing sides in a lawsuit seek documents, testimony and other evidence from one another.

Holland's motion suggests that Redstone's health may have "precipitously declined over the last few months," since he was deemed capable to sit for a legal deposition eight months ago, but in recent months has been said by his personal doctor to be unable to do so.

The motion said Redstone "has not been seen in public" in recent months, and last month "he was removed as a voting member of the Viacom board."

"His ability to participate in this action has been seriously called into doubt," Holland's motion said.

CNBC has reached out to Redstone's legal team for comment.

The 93-year-old Redstone, whose holding company National Amusements controls the voting shares of Viacom and CBS, sued Holland and another ex-girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, last year.

Redstone accused the duo of conspiring to emotionally manipulate and abuse him so that he would give them many millions of dollars worth of gifts.



In response, Holland countersued Redstone last month, claiming in court papers that he also had given a slew of other women tens of millions of dollars worth of gifts, at the same time he was engaged to marry Holland.

Holland said those women "did nothing more than provide sexual favors" to Redstone, and allegedly included "one mistress — an aspiring reality show producer," who got $21 million, and the sister of a CBS corporate jet flight attendant who allegedly received $6 million.

Holland's legal action seeks to hold Redstone to his purported promises to support her and her young daughter.