Target laces up its cleats in a play for these consumers' dollars

Add Target's name to the roster.

In a bid to connect with young families, the retailer has signed on as an official partner of Major League Soccer. Meanwhile, the chain will become the official retailer of US Youth Soccer, which boasts more than 3 million young players.

The announcements are the latest in Target's push to attract multicultural shoppers, who account for a growing share of spending in the U.S. Some 42 percent of the millennial generation identifies with more than one culture, and they spend more than $65 million each year, according to Nielsen.

Millennial moms, who play a critical role in Target's growing kids and toys businesses, number more than 14 million in the U.S., according to Pew Research.



"There are so many things that drew us to soccer. It's multicultural, watched and played by families and is growing immensely in popularity," Rick Gomez, Target's senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement.