Tech can help women ‘leapfrog’ men in the workplace: Manpower CEO

Developments in technology can give women a chance to "leapfrog" their male counterparts and correct workplace gender imbalances, according to the chairman and chief executive of ManpowerGroup.

The ability of technology to improve efficiencies, facilitate learning and increase flexibility in the way we work will allow women to develop new skills and build on their typically higher education levels, Jonas Prising told CNBC in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

His comments come amid wider concerns over the impact of technology on the future of the workforce, with research predicting that the job roles most likely to be displaced by automation in the future will be those typically assumed by women.

"There is nothing predestined in how technology is going to be applied," Prising told CNBC panel chair Carolin Roth.

"If you believe that lifelong learning and learnability is going to be a key driver of your employability, women have a great opportunity to leapfrog based on their educational background and reset their competitive contribution," he said.

