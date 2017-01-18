As shoppers spend more of their dollars online, the store is taking a cue from the web.

At the National Retail Federation's annual convention in New York City this week, technology firms offered a peek at what consumers can expect to see in the stores of the future.

While some of these innovations are being tested in real-world environments, others are merely a glimpse at what could be possible down the road. In both cases, they provide hints at the ways retailers are hoping to bring excitement back into their stores.

"They view this as, I have to take a risk to save my business," Jim Prewitt, vice president of JDA Software's retail industry strategy, told CNBC.

One of the buzziest technologies shown looks to satisfy customers' craving for more unique merchandise. The partnership between Intel and Shima Seiki, a company that makes knitting machines for factories, allows consumers to customize their own apparel and have it created on the spot.

