Thumbtack CEO: Machines may replace Uber drivers, but not your plumber or wedding planner

Commodity jobs in the so-called on-demand economy — such as driving for ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft — are likely to be automated away in the near future and workers are right to be concerned, said Thumbtack CEO Marco Zappacosta.

Thumbtack, which matches small-business professionals with customers who need jobs done, has a good vantage point when it comes to the current debate over jobs and automation.

"Anxiety has been correlated with the fear of their job being automated away — humans are smart — if they sense that their livelihood might slip away, it is extremely anxiety-inducting" he told CNBC.

In particular, he pointed to Uber drivers as one job that might not exist in a few years. Ridesharing companies and big auto manufacturers are working hard to figure out how to provide autonomous vehicles, something that could happen over the next three to ten years, he said.

"It's going to happen, and that will have a much more dramatic impact on the industry than any law ever could," he said.