"Nobody's interested in pulling the rug out from anybody," said Price, Trump's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. His comments came at a hearing of the Senate Health, Educations, Labor and Pensions Comimttee.

Price, as a member of Congress, previously called for a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a repeal that the Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday said would lead to 32 million people more becoming uninusred, and a doubling of insurance premiums.

That CBO analysis did not factor in the mitigating effects of any plan, expected from Republicans, to replace elements of Obamacare after a partial repeal.

"I think that for Americans ... the last thing we want to do is go from a Democrat health-care system to a Republican health-care system," Price said. "Our goal is to go from a Democrat health-care system to an American health-care system that would recognize the needs of all."