Why two women left jobs at Facebook and Bloomberg to launch a skincare line for men

Mia Saini spent five years on camera as a reporter with Bloomberg TV. Consequently, she had access to many different types of skincare products.

"I would bring these products home and I found that my husband, who's very much your 'guy's guy,' was constantly putting his fingers into my eye cream or using up all of my moisturizers," Saini tells CNBC.



"That caused a couple of issues. First, I had to replenish my products faster, and women's products are up to five times as expensive as men's. Second, he would end up smelling like a girl. Third, I realized he wasn't doing himself any favors because men and women have very different types of skin and men need to be using products that are geared towards their type of skin."

After mentioning this dilemma to her girlfriends, Saini started hearing similar stories: Other women's husbands were relying on their wives' expensive creams and cleansers or using chemical-packed products that weren't suitable for their active lifestyles.



One of these friends happened to be Laura Lisowski Cox, who, at the time, was working in marketing at Facebook.